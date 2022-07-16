PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $92.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

