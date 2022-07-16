PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.19.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.91 on Friday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 40,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 23,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 18,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

