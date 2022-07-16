Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 178,149 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

