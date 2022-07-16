Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00067923 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013108 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.