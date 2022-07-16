Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PKIUF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.13.
Parkland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
