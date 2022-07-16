Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $25.59

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

