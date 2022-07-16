Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 57.3% in June

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance
PZG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 120,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,013. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.