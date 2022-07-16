Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires C$42,900.00 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,357,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,440,570.42.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$26,880.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 31,437 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$20,597.52.

On Monday, April 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 18,536 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,079.00.

Pan Global Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

CVE:PGZ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,739. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.03 and a current ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

