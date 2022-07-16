Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Up 3.9%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $511.78 and last traded at $508.96. 1,082,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,683,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NYSE:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

