Pakcoin Achieves Market Cap of $172,285.96 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $172,285.96 and $2,345.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Pakcoin
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
