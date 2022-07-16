Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 15,092 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8,902.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 815,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 806,147 shares during the period.

