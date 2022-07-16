Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.