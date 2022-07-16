Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 29,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.3666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.