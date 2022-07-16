Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh



Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

