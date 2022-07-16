Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0046 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.37 million and $143,033.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075492 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

