ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

ORIC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 304,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $883,264.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 657,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $14,701,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

