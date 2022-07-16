Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $7.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

