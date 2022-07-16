Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $19,753.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

