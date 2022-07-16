OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) is KLK Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

KLK Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. OP Bancorp comprises 10.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 211,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.55 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,018,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.