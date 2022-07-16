Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

