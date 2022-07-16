Omnicom Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,302. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

