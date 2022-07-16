Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

