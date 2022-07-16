Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $79.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Stephens dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $68.59 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

