Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

