Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.5 %

ORI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 1,491,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.