OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.79.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 126.61%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

