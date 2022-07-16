Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -301.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.