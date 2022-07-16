Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,944,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,231,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

