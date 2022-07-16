Obyte Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $6,237.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Obyte has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $14.77 or 0.00069329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,740 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
