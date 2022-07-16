Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.7 days.
Obayashi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OBYCF opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.25.
Obayashi Company Profile
