Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.7 days.

Obayashi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OBYCF opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.