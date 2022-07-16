NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.98 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

