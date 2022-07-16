Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Nuvei Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

