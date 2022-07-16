Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,398. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 297,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 304,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

