Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Cap of $84.06 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Numeraire has a market cap of $84.06 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $14.28 or 0.00069205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,629.61 or 1.00009644 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009233 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003346 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,951,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.
