NuCypher Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $121.16 million and $3.67 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.44 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.