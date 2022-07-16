Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.73.
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
