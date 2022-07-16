NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NPSKY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. NSK has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.92%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

