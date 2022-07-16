Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lowered by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $87.19 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

