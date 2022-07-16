NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 898 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 3,004,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

