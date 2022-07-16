NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 898 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE PEAK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 3,004,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.