NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 13,703 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $291.87. 63,818,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,864,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.