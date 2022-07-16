NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

CCI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,083. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

