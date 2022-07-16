NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,207. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.