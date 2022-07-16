NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,207. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
