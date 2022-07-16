NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. 1,846,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

