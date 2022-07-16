NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $503,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE WY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $34.78. 15,032,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

