NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $11,786,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,677. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

