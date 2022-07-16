NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 342,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,501 shares of company stock valued at $527,228 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.