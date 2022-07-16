Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $3.85 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

