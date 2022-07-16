Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 803 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

