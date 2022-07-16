Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

