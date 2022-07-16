Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

